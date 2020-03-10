Toyota's new imported Corolla is here: SA specs and prices

Johannesburg - When Toyota South Africa launched its new Quest at the end of January as a budget-focused saloon based on the outgoing 11th-generation Corolla, it also promised that a more upmarket 12-generation Corolla would hit the scene shortly thereafter. And here it is…

It’s interesting to note that this is the first Corolla that won’t be built at TSA’s Prospecton plant in Durban - it’s now a full import and priced at a premium.

Although the new Corolla has yet to be officially launched, the company is now listing it on the local website along with the pricing and specs.

Three models are on offer, with the 1.8 XS CVT kicking things off at R372 700. Topping the range is a pair of 2.0 XR models, with the manual selling for R412 300 and the CVT listed at R425 200.

Unlike the Hatch version of the new Corolla that was launched in 2019, the sedan does not get a turbo engine option. The normally aspirated 1.8-litre base engine produces 104kW and 171Nm, while the 2-litre is good for 125kW and 200Nm.