Toyota’s new Starlet compact hatch to launch in South Africa this month

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota is getting ready to launch a new compact hatchback in South Africa and like the Etios, it is built in India. That’s where the similarities end, however, as the Toyota Starlet, which is badged Glanza in its home market, is actually closely based on the Suzuki Baleno.

It forms part of a previously announced partnership between the two Japanese carmakers, and one that has also resulted in a new Suzuki Vitara-based Toyota SUV called the Urban Cruiser, which has yet to be confirmed for South Africa.

According to the Toyota Tsusho website, the Toyota Starlet will go on sale in South Africa from mid-September, and it will also be gradually rolled out to as many as 47 African countries. When approached for comment, Toyota South Africa confirmed to us that it would be launching the Starlet soon, but that further details would be furnished during the launch presentation.

What we do know is that the car will be powered by Suzuki’s 1.4-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 68kW and 130Nm. That, for the record, is slightly more power and a little less torque than you get in the 1.5-litre unit fitted to the Toyota Etios.

Likely to replace the Etios