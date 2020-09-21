Toyota’s new Starlet: pricing and standard features versus rivals

JOHANNESBURG - Toyota has launched a new model called the Starlet into the highly contested compact hatchback market, sometimes referred to as the ‘Sub-B’ segment. What you’ll find here are hatchbacks that are a similar size to the traditional B-segment hatchbacks like the Yaris and Polo, but with a lower price tag. Usually they’re products created for developing markets, such as the Renault Sandero, or they’re a continuation of an older-generation model, as is the case with the extremely popular Volkswagen Polo Vivo. Born from a partnership with Suzuki, the new Toyota Starlet is very closely based on the Suzuki Baleno - in fact only the grille and badging is different. However subsequent Suzuki-based Toyotas will have more distinguishing characteristics, Toyota says. In terms of size and pricing, the Toyota Starlet goes up against the aforementioned Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Renault Sandero, as well as Ford’s Figo and, of course, its Suzuki Baleno twin. Measuring 3995mm in length, the Baleno is slightly smaller than the Sandero (4059mm), but it’s bigger than the Polo Vivo (3972mm) and Ford Figo (3886).

The Starlet and Baleno have the biggest boot capacities, at 345 litres, versus the Sandero (292), Polo Vivo (280) and Ford Figo (256).

While the Toyota Starlet doesn’t have the strongest engine in its class, our experience with the Baleno has taught us that the 68kW, 130Nm 1.4-litre normally aspirated Suzuki unit punches well above its weight, and this is largely thanks to the car’s relatively low kerb weight of just over 900kg.

In safety terms, the Starlet and its rivals all offer two airbags and ABS brakes at base level, while the higher-spec models have six bags. However, the Starlet, Baleno and Sandero are the only vehicles fitted with stability control.

With a starting price of R204 900, the Toyota Starlet is the cheapest vehicle in its category, but how does it compare when it comes to standard features?

As you’ll see in the tables above, the Toyota Starlet is not only more affordable but it’s also better equipped than its rivals at entry level, with the Sandero being an exception.

This is where the real value lies in the range, as the Starlet Xi and Xs models pack most of the essential features, but come at a huge saving over the more lavishly appointed XR flagship.

Although the XR fares well against its rivals when it comes to pricing and specification, in value terms it doesn’t stand out in the same way as the Xi and Xs models do. In fact we think it’s a pity that Toyota isn’t selling the mid-range Xs with the touchscreen infotainment system. That would probably push the price to around R220 000, but it would certainly be the sweet spot in the range. However, it would appear that Toyota is using the touchscreen as a bargaining chip to upsell customers to the flagship.

When it comes to aftersales support, Suzuki has the more competitive offering, with a longer-mileage service plan (60 000km versus 45 000km) and a superior warranty (five-years/200 000km versus three-years/100 000km), but that would have to be weighed up against the Toyota’s price advantage in the case of the base models and Toyota’s vast servicing network. The Polo Vivo fares worst here, with no standard service plan and a rather ordinary warranty that’s valid for three years and 120 000km.

Which offers the best value overall?

Bottom line, if you’re shopping on a budget then the Toyota Starlet 1.4 Xi appears to offer the best value in its segment, packing all the essential comfort and safety features for a bargain price of just over R200 000.

It does get a bit expensive at the upper end of the range, however, and here we’d probably be more inclined towards the almost identically priced Suzuki Baleno GLX thanks to its service and warranty advantage.

