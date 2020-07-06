Turbocharged Mazda3 confirmed with 169kW and all-wheel drive

Santa Fe, Mexico - Mazda was only meant to reveal its new turbocharged Mazda3 on Wednesday, July 8, but the company’s Mexican division appears to have jumped the gun, announcing the new model on its website and in a YouTube video that was posted over the weekend.

The video reveals that the turbocharged Mazda3 will be fitted with a 2.5-litre turbopetrol engine, which produces 169kW and 420Nm. This is the same engine that’s offered in the CX-5 in some global markets.

Interestingly, the turbocharged Mazda3 will also feature all-wheel drive and the only gearbox option mentioned so far is a six-speed automatic.

While the force fed Mazda hatch is as powerful as the outgoing Golf 7 GTI, Mazda is not positioning it as a hot hatch. In fact, visually it resembles the range-topping 2-litre models, even rolling on the same black 18-inch alloys as SA’s Astina model, and there is no fancy badge to shout its status as a performance hatchback. Mazda Mexico offers it in two guises: S Grand Touring and the more lavishly specced Signature.

Has Mazda missed an opportunity to create a cult car here, or is it simply appealing to a more mature audience? There's something to be said for a comfortable 'sleeper'. But then again, it's not impossible that Mazda is saving all the hype for a more powerful MPS revival somewhere down the line.