Ultra-light Picasso Automotive 660 LMS is a supercar for the road and track

San Vittore, Switzerland - Ever hear of Picasso Automotive? No, neither had we until pretty recently. The Swiss-based automaker was founded in 2020, but it has already unveiled its first road car. Say hello to the Picasso Automotive 660 LMS. 660 stands for the horsepower of its engine. LM indicates the Le Mans prototype-inspired body. And S is for street use.

The 660 LMS was designed and engineered by Picasso Automotive at its premises in San Vittore, Switzerland. Incidentally, that is also where all 21 units of this ultra-exclusive supercar will be built. The low-slung model is made almost entirely from carbon-fibre. The company’s aim was to keep the weight as low as possible. The end result is a mass of just 980 kg, which is about the same mass as Gordon Murray’s upcoming GMA T.50 supercar.

Peak power of the Picasso Automotive 660 LMS is also similar to the T.50. The engine produces 485kW with the peak torque value rated as 720Nm. Unlike the V12-powered GMA, power is derived from a dry-sump, twin-turbocharged V6. This 3.0-litre billet aluminium powertrain, is supplied by Autotecnica Motori and, can rev to 8000rpm. The Italian company usually builds engines solely for competition use.