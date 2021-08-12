Updated Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio arrive: SA pricing

JOHANNESBURG - The facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV have finally touched down in South Africa, sporting minor styling enhancements, updated cabin tech as well as chassis tweaks and a more powerful base engine for the four-door. Alfa Romeo is offering the same model range as before, with each vehicle coming in two flavours. Giulia buyers can opt for a 2.0T Veloce, priced at R989 900, or the QV performance model, at R1 599 900. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio is once again offered in 2.0T Super guise (R1 159 900) and there’s a Quadrifoglio performance model priced at R1 749 900.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Veloce now has the more powerful version of the firm’s 2-litre turbopetrol unit, which was already fitted to the all-wheel drive Stelvio Super. The engine produces 206kW at 2550rpm and 400Nm at 2250rpm, up from the previous Veloce model’s 147kW and 330Nm. Power goes to the back wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, and the Giulia also features a new four-and-a-half link rear suspension set-up, designed to be rigid but also longitudinally flexible when cornering. The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio QV performance models soldier on with their Ferrari-built 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6, which produces 375kW at 6500rpm and 600Nm from 2000 revs. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with power going to the back wheels in the Giulia and to all four paws in the higher-riding Stelvio.

The Giulia and Stelvio also receive a few cabin spec enhancements. To that end the Giulia gains eight-way electrically adjustable seats with four-way lumbar support adjustment, as well as a wireless charging pad, passive entry, cargo net and rear USB ports. Stelvio customers can look forward to the aforementioned Giulia enhancements, in addition to a new Driver Assistance Pack, which includes Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, high-beam assist and electrochromatic auto dimming for the exterior and interior mirrors. The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models are sold with a five-year/100 000km full warranty and maintenance plan.

PRICING Giulia Veloce - R989 900 Giulia QV - R1 599 900