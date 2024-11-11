Updated and more powerful: BMW M2 touches down in South Africa - here’s how much it costs

Sporting subtle design enhancements, new cabin tech and a more powerful six-cylinder engine, the updated BMW M2 has been priced for South Africa. According to BMW SA’s configurator, the revised M2 starts at R1,570,987, which is a R65,000 premium over the outgoing model.

For that, owners get to enjoy a revised engine that now produces 353kW at 6,250rpm, redlining at 7,200rpm, and 600Nm and 2,650rpm. That’s 15kW and 50Nm more than the outgoing version mustered. The 0-100km/h sprint now takes four seconds flat, making it 0.1 seconds faster than the current version, according to claims. Power still goes to the rear wheels only, through an eight-speed automatic transmission and as before a six-speed manual is available as an option.

There isn’t much to tell the new model apart on the outside, except that certain elements such as the exhaust tips and model lettering on the grille and boot lid are now finished in black. Speaking of colour, the refreshed model is available in a range of brand new hues, including Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire Red Metallic, Skyscraper Grey and Portimao Blue. Furthermore, the array of BMW Individual paint finishes now includes Twilight Purple, Java Green Voodoo Blue and Grigio Telesto. The M2 rides on unique double-spoke alloy wheels, measuring 19” upfront and 20” at the rear, and while a Jet Black finish remains standard, Silver colouring is now available as an option.

The changes are more comprehensive inside, where occupants will now get to enjoy the BMW Operating System 8.5 in the refreshed cockpit, which now includes digital control of the climate functions. This reduces the number of buttons on the dashboard, something that manufacturers insist on doing despite widespread criticism. For the record, the M2’s new dual-screen cockpit includes a 14.9-inch central display as well as a redesigned 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. Aesthetically the M2 gains a redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel, complete with a red centre marker in the 12 o-clock position and two M buttons for selecting individually configured vehicle set-ups. Buyers can alternatively opt for an M Alcantara steering wheel and a heating function is also optional.