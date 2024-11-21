Updated Mercedes-AMG G63 gets power boost, new tech - here’s how much it costs in South Africa

The grandest G-Wagon of them all has been given an electric boost, but you’ll be glad to know that its potent V8 twin-turbo heart remains intact. Mercedes South Africa has just opened the order books for the new G63, which now features mild hybrid technology and updated cabin tech. The first units are set to reach our shores soon, with a price tag of R4,630,600.

That’s a shade under R200,000 more than the outgoing version, which is probably inconsequential at this level. As before, its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 thunders out 430kW and 850Nm of torque, but it is now boosted by a 48-volt electrical system with Integrated Starter Generator, which can add 15kW and 200Nm to the tally. Mercedes claims the G63 can now sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds in standard form, and 4.3 seconds when using the Race Start function that comes with the optional AMG Performance package. For the record, the current G63 takes 4.5 seconds to get to 100.

Buyers can look forward to better handling too, if they opt for the AMG Active Ride Control suspension system. Derived from the performance division’s sports cars, it features active hydraulic stabilisers that can compensate for body roll movements in fractions of a second. It’s also said to offer improved axle articulation in off-road settings. New-generation MBUX system There are some big tech changes in the cabin too, with the G63 finally inheriting Merc’s new-generation MBUX infotainment system, complete with augmented reality (AR) navigation, which displays the road ahead with overlaid graphics pointing to the next turn.

The cabin has been updated with the latest MBUX system. Picture: Supplied The MBUX system also features a Burmester 3D surround sound system and AMG-specific displays, and users can interact with it via the central touchscreen, a new touchpad in the centre console or a haptic controller on the steering wheel. The G63 also receives keyless go for the first time, as well as wireless phone charging and a camera-based ‘transparent bonnet’ feature for off-roading that can be accessed via the MBUX screen. On the outside, the G63 gains a few subtle design updates, including revised air intakes on the front bumper, set with three vertical louvres, and a new badge featuring the AMG crest is mounted on the bonnet.