Updated Mercedes V-Class lands in SA with bold new look, R2.2 million price tag

When it comes to people movers, the Mercedes V-Class has become the ultimate status symbol for Mzansi families, and now Mercedes has added even more flash and luxury for 2024. The facelifted van has just arrived on local shores and is available in just one variant, the V300d Exclusive, which is priced at R2,254,000.

The V-Class has never been shouty in the way it looked, but that changes with the 2024 model, which asserts its presence with a huge chrome grille that’s illuminated by an LED light band. Giant grille means you won’t mistake the 2024 model for anything else. Picture: Supplied The grille no longer houses the Mercedes badge, which now becomes an upright bonnet emblem, a long-standing Mercedes status symbol. The grille is flanked by newly designed Multibeam LED headlights with Highbeam Assist Plus, which adapts to traffic conditions. Moving to the side view, we see newly designed 19-inch ‘Monobloc’ alloy wheels while the rear view has been enhanced by a redesigned bumper and new LED taillights and chrome strips.

The cabin ups its game with a 64-colour ambient lighting system and a widescreen that houses two 12.3-inch displays, while the centre console gains a wireless phone charger. A Burmester sound system is fitted as standard. The cabin has been given a high-tech redesign. Picture: Supplied The standard interior configuration seats six occupants, while a fold-out table and swivelling seats can create a lounge-like set-up if desired. But those willing to pay extra can opt for a “luxury” seating option, with upgraded seats with massage and recline functions. Driver assist features come in the form of Active Distance Assist, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist.

Customers can also opt for the Parking Package, which comes with a 360-degree camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a trailer manoeuvring assistant. The system also simplifies your parking manoeuvres with 3D visualisations on the screen. The V300d is powered by the company’s latest 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 174kW and 500Nm, driving the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox. According to Mercedes, this luxurious van can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.8 seconds, while average fuel consumption is claimed at 7.0 litres per 100km.