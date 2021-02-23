Updated Opel Crossland now available in SA, featuring Opel’s new ‘Visor’ face

JOHANNESBURG - Opel’s facelifted Crossland compact SUV is set to hit South African showrooms this month and the importer has just released the pricing and specifications for the new model. Customers get to choose from two specification grades within three model derivatives, with the range kicking off at R324 900 for the Edition model fitted with the 1.2-litre normally aspirated three-cylinder engine, offering a mere 60kW and 118Nm, and paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. Opel is also offering the entry Edition trim grade with a more powerful (81kW, 205Nm) 1.2-litre turbocharged engine, priced at R374 900 and paired as standard with a six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine and gearbox combo is also available with the more luxurious Elegance trim grade, priced at R399 900. But there’s bad news for diesel fans as the 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine from the pre-facelift line-up appears to have fallen away. New face of Opel

As a mid-life facelift of the first-generation model, the SUV retains its familiar shape but gets fresh front and rear styling. It’s particularly distinctive upfront, where we see Opel’s new visor-inspired headlight and grille treatment.

At the back end, the Crossland receives new dark tinted taillights and a high-gloss black tailgate surface, which is available in combination with the black roof option.

While the cabin retains a familiar appearance, there is an updated 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, which is fitted to the turbocharged models.

A walk through the range

The base 1.2 Edition ships with a smaller 12.7cm infotainment system and other standard features include manual air conditioning, front electric windows, electric mirrors, rear park assist, cruise control, ESP stability control, Hill Start Assist and six airbags.

The 1.2T (turbocharged) Edition model adds a number of additional features, including 16-inch alloys (to replace the base model’s 15” covered steelies), rear electric windows and a 180-degree parking camera.

Over and above all that, the range-topping 1.2T Elegance gains automatic climate control, Uplevel front console with storage compartment, Traffic Sign Recognition, Front Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist and low-speed Collision Mitigation Braking.

All models are sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and three-year/45 000km service plan.

OPEL CROSSLAND PRICING

1.2 60kW Edition manual - R324 900

1.2 Turbo 81kW Edition auto - R374 900

1.2 Turbo 81kW Elegance auto - R399 900

