New York - Aston Martin has given a name to its upcoming mid-engined hypercar that was until now only known by its codename AM-RB 003. In case you were wondering, the Valhalla is named after the warrior’s paradise celebrated in ancient Norse mythology.

As the aforementioned codename implies, the car will be developed in conjuction with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, as well as Adrian Newey, and it has been described as something of a ‘mini Valkyrie’ with more of a bias towards everyday road use and a bit of space for luggage.

Dare we suggest it will have more ‘mainstream appeal’, then, and that also applies to availability. While Aston Martin will only be building 150 Valkyries, the company has committed to producing 500 Valhallas.

The British sportscar maker is remaining mum on the power figures, but we do know that its drivertrain mates a “high-output” V6 petrol engine to a battery-electric hybrid system. Many sources abroad are speculating that the system will produce over 1000 horsepower, or 745kW in metric speak.

It should be rather lightweight too, with the vehicle set to be made almost completely from carbon fibre, says Aston Martin.

With its combination of an advanced active suspension set-up as well as “radical” aerodynamic systems, Aston Martin is promising class-leading dynamic ability for this hypercar, both on and off the track.

A South African introduction is potentially on the cards too, as the Valhalla is set to be offered in both left- and right-hand-drive configurations when it hits the scene in late 2021.

IOL Motoring



