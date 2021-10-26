Vazirani Ekonk - a hypercar from India that aims to be world’s lightest EV

Although it is technically still a concept car, word on the street is that the innovative technology found in the Vazirani Ekonk will find its way into a production version of the aforementioned Shul, although it remains to be seen whether we’ll also see a road-going speedster like the Ekonk.

Mumbai - Three years after unveiling the Shul concept car as a preview of India’s first supercar, Vazirani Automotive has pulled the covers off a new electric hypercar called the Ekonk.

Vazirani Automotive claims that its Ekonk concept is the world’s lightest electric car, tipping the scales at just 738kg, which makes it no heavier than a Suzuki S-Presso. But consider that this is a battery-powered hypercar that produces a wholesome 538kW and you can be sure that mind-blowing performance is on the cards here. To that end, the carmaker claims a 0-100km/h time of just 2.54 seconds.

Not many other technical details have been divulged as yet, but it appears as if the Ekonk makes use of innovative batteries that are cooled by air rather than water, which would have been instrumental in achieving its truly impressive curb weight.

“Our battery construction and material innovation allows batteries to breathe directly to the air seamlessly,” Vazirani said on its YouTube channel. The EV startup said it studied how humans and animals regulate their body temperatures to create a technology that’s the first of its kind.