Ingolstadt - Audi has released a teaser video of its all-new Q3 compact SUV ahead of its scheduled reveal this coming Wednesday, July 25. The footage doesn’t give much away, but we do get to see its angular new headlights and grille, which take inspiration from the new X6-rivaling Audi Q8 , as well as the basic silhouette and a few interior details.

It’s practically a given that the new Q3 will get a version of Audi’s 'Virtual Cockpit' digital instrument cluster as well as the latest MMI operating system, featuring a 26.6cm touchscreen that blends seamlessly into the dashboard.

The second generation Q3 is shifting onto the VW Group’s weight-saving MQB platform, as per the latest Audi A3 and A1 models, and may grow in size now that the Q2 is occupying the bottom slot in the Q range.

Expect the compact SUV to offer the latest 1.5-litre and 2-litre TSI turbopetrol engines.

Watch this space on Wednesday for full details.

IOL Motoring