Goodwood, West Sussex - The Rolls-Royce Wraith is a very evocative car; it was designed to be. It’s a true Gran Turismo, with just two (suicide) doors and 2+2 seating, but it is still a very big car. As always with Rolls-Royce, the styling is monolithic, as if the car was hewn from a solid block of metal, yet the line of the C pillar is a work of art in its delicate perfection and the attention to detail, everywhere on the car, is breathtaking.

But to Rolls-Royce, all this is just a beginning. A batch of 55 Wraiths has been set aside for the Bespoke division, where designer Matthew Danton was encouraged to let his passion for combining old-world craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology run wild, taking as his inspiration the illuminated headliner that is one of division’s proudest creations, and using the colours of sunrise and sunset as his palette.

The idea was to redefine the Wraith, to embed the car with light and to build a Rolls-Royce that owed nothing but its values to its heritage. The Wraith Luminary Collection comprises 55 of the most modern Rolls-Royces ever made.

Let Danton explain how they did it in the video:

