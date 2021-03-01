Volkswagen celebrates GTI’s 45th anniversary with Clubsport 45 edition

WOLFSBURG - Volkswagen’s Golf GTI turns 45 this year and to mark the occasion the carmaker has unleashed a special edition called the GTI Clubsport 45. However, given that VWSA has previously indicated that the regular Clubsport model is not destined for our shores, the 45 edition is almost certain to remain forbidden fruit for South African GTI fans.

VW refers to this new GTI Clubsport 45 edition as a ready-made collectors’ item. Although its outputs remain the same as the standard Clubsport, whose 2-litre TSI turbopetrol engine is tuned to 221kW and 400Nm, the Clubsport 45 is set apart by a number of unique design details inside and out.

On the outside we see a black roof with matching spoiler, 19-inch Scottsdale gloss black alloy wheels with red pinstripe detailing, LED matrix headlights and the obligatory ‘45’ badging. Cabin decor comes in the form of GTI lettering on the front seats and ‘45’ badging on the steering wheel.

