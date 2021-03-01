Volkswagen celebrates GTI’s 45th anniversary with Clubsport 45 edition
WOLFSBURG - Volkswagen’s Golf GTI turns 45 this year and to mark the occasion the carmaker has unleashed a special edition called the GTI Clubsport 45. However, given that VWSA has previously indicated that the regular Clubsport model is not destined for our shores, the 45 edition is almost certain to remain forbidden fruit for South African GTI fans.
VW refers to this new GTI Clubsport 45 edition as a ready-made collectors’ item. Although its outputs remain the same as the standard Clubsport, whose 2-litre TSI turbopetrol engine is tuned to 221kW and 400Nm, the Clubsport 45 is set apart by a number of unique design details inside and out.
On the outside we see a black roof with matching spoiler, 19-inch Scottsdale gloss black alloy wheels with red pinstripe detailing, LED matrix headlights and the obligatory ‘45’ badging. Cabin decor comes in the form of GTI lettering on the front seats and ‘45’ badging on the steering wheel.
The GTI Clubsport 45 also receives a sport exhaust system as part of the Race Package that comes standard, while the 250km/h top speed limiter has been removed, although VW does not mention how fast it will actually go.
Like the regular Clubsport model, the 45 edition ships with an electromechanical limited-slip diff, which is networked with the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, and model-specific axle kinematics, with a significantly increased camber on the front axle.
Although South Africans won’t get to enjoy either of these Clubsport models, the regular Golf GTI, with 180kW, is set to reach local showrooms soon, while the all-wheel drive Golf R is set to arrive later in the year. Interestingly, VWSA currently has no plans to introduce regular TSI and TDI versions of the eighth-generation Golf.