Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa has confirmed that its new Polo-based crossover will cost less than R300 000 when it goes on sale towards the end of this year. The T-Cross is built on the compact version of VW’s MQB platform and is closely related to the Polo, even sharing much of its interior, although the crossover does have a raised ride height and a completely different exterior design.

The South African line-up has yet to be confirmed, but it’s a solid bet that the mainstay of the range will be the 1-litre, three-cylinder TSI turbopetrol engine, offered in 70kW and 85kW guises as per the Polo. Some markets also offer a 1.5 TSI option with 110kW, as well as a 1.6 TDI turbodiesel rated at 70kW.

As mentioned, the cabin will appear familiar to Polo owners, and VW’s Active Info Display digital instrument cluster is available as an option. To enhance interior versatility, the T-Cross has a sliding rear seat that can vary the boot volume between 377 and 455 litres with the seat still in place, while 1281 litres is available if its folded.

The local features list is still to be confirmed, but VWSA does promise a “host of standard as well as optional driver assistance features”, and LED headlights will also be available, as well as various wheel designs up to 18 inches.

Watch this space for more details closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



