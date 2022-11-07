Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition launched in SA with (slightly) lower price tag

Johannesburg - Volkswagen Golf GTI buyers in South Africa love their leather seat upholstery, which is why VWSA has until now offered it as standard, even though overseas models are available with a nostalgic check patterned cloth. But with leather, among other components, being in short supply these days, Volkswagen has decided to offer a version of the Golf 8 GTI with cloth seats in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new model, which features the historic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric seats, will be known as the Jacara Edition. And with a price tag of R716 300, the new edition is R16 700 cheaper than the regular leather-upholstered Golf 8 GTI. The Jacara Edition also loses its electric seat adjustment functionality, but the rest of the spec sheet appears to have remained intact. Like the regular GTI, the new edition comes with the 8.25-inch Composition Media six-speaker infotainment system as well as a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, cruise control, R-Line multi-function steering wheel and push-button start. It also retains the 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels as well as the LED headlights and Adaptive Chassis Control.

In one form or another, the check pattern seats have been available through all eight generations of the Golf GTI. The original design was the work of Gunhild Liljequist, who was the first woman to work in VW’s design department. “For Liljequist, black was a sporty enough colour, but she was also looking for a second colour with a powerful and sophisticated effect and thus settled on the colour red,” Volkswagen said. And the rest, as they say, is history. The Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI is powered by the familiar 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine with 180kW and 370Nm, powering the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission. 0-100km/h comes up in just 6.4 seconds, according to factory claims.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Volkswagen Golf GTI models are sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and five-year/100 000km maintenance plan. Volkswagen Golf GTI Pricing (November 2022) Golf 8 GTI Jacara Edition - R716 500

Story continues below Advertisement