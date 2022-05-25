Volkswagen Golf R ‘20 Years’ edition teased, apparently with more power

A picture of the new edition alongside the R32 has been released on the Volkswagen R social media pages along with a short preview video ahead of the hot hatchback’s imminent reveal.

The technical details had not been released at the time of writing, but Autocar reports that the “20 Years” edition will have more power than the eighth-generation Golf R that it’s based on. According to the British publication, the new edition will be good for 245kW, which is 10kW more than the regular Golf R produces.

It further reports that the vehicle will boast an “Emotional Start” function that revs the engine to 2500rpm when starting up, apparently in order to heighten the anticipation of driving it. The gearbox has been tweaked as well, and customers can look forward to a number of unique design details that set the newcomer apart.