Volkswagen ID.Buzz teased - new info on ‘Hippie Kombi’ for the electric age

Hannover - Volkswagen’s long-awaited ID.Buzz, first previewed in concept form back in 2017, is finally ready to show itself to the world, with the official unveiling set for March 8. However, given how lightly disguised these prototypes are, we already have an extremely good idea of how it will look, which is sadly quite a bit more conservative than the show car. And no, those psychedelic colours are part of the disguise so expect a conventional paint job on the production car.

Ahead of next month’s reveal, Volkswagen has also released new information about its upcoming bus, which is meant to be something of an electric successor to the original T1 Kombi, or Bulli. The all-electric ‘Kombi’ will be offered in bus and panel van guises, all powered by a 150kW, 310Nm rear-mounted electric motor that drives the back wheels. But will you be able to venture to those far-flung surfing spots without running out of charge? Volkswagen has not disclosed any range figures as yet, but we do know that it will be fitted with an 82 kWh battery to match the range-topping ID.3 hatchback. The latter has a claimed range of 550km, although weight differences could prevent the ID.Buzz from achieving similar figures.

Measuring 4712mm in length, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz is almost 300mm shorter than the current Kombi, although its 2988mm wheelbase nearly matches its ICE engined cousin and the ID.Buzz is also 81mm wider. For now only a five-seat version of the passenger bus is being mentioned, which has a luggage volume of 1121 litres with all seats in place, but the company says a long-wheelbase model with a “broader range” of interior possibilities will join the line-up at a later stage. Given the packaging efficiencies enabled by the MEB platform, which places the batteries in the floor area, the ID.Buzz should be extremely spacious.

The vehicle also boasts an impressively tight turning circle of just over 11 metres. Wheel sizes will range from 18 to 21 inches. In terms of convenience features, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz offers bi-directional charging functionality, allowing owners to power their homes at night with solar power that was generated during the day and stored in the vehicle’s battery. Other techno highlights include Car2X functionality, an upgraded Travel Assist semi-autonomous driving system that uses crowdsourced data and an infotainment system capable of receiving over-the-air updates.