Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa has added a new Trendline Plus model to its T6 Kombi range, effectively bridging the gap between the cheaper and more expensive derivatives in the range. Unlike the regular 2.0 TDI Trendline models, which come with a 75kW turbodiesel engine in manual form and a 103kW in DSG guise, the Trendline Plus is fitted with VW’s BiTDI twin-turbo-diesel, which was previously only available in the range-topping Comfortline.

The 2.0 BiTDi produces 132kW and 400Nm, and is mated to VW's seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.

The Trendline Plus costs R76 000 less than the Comfortline and while it does lose some of its standard features, it is still relatively well equipped.

Over and above the features that you get in the Trendline, the Trendine Plus comes with a Composition Media six-speaker touchscreen audio system with AppConnect and reverse camera, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, 17-inch ‘Devonport’ alloy wheels and LED headlights. You will however have to pay extra for side and curtain airbags, which is a strange omission at this price point.

What features do you lose then, versus the Comfortline?

The Trendine Plus does away with automatic climate control, ‘Comfort’ front seats with armrests, automatic climate control, heated and electrically folding mirrors and interior carpeting, although the low-specced model does come with easier-cleaning rubber flooring.

All models are sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and five-year/60 000km maintenance plan.

PRICES

2.0 TDI 75kW Trendline (SWB) R570 000 2.0 TDI 103kW DSG Trendline R603 900 2.0 BiTDi 132kW DSG Trendline Plus R659 700 2.0 BiTDI 132kW DSG Comfortline R735 700

IOL Motoring



