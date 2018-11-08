Sao Paulo - We’ve often wondered why Volkswagen has never launched a ‘warm hatch’ to plug that gap between the regular Polo range and the GTI. Now that idea is set to become a reality, in Brazil at least, while also resurrecting a badge that is close to the hearts of many a Volkswagen fan.

Revealed at the Sao Paulo Motor Show this week, the Polo GTS Concept and its Virtus sedan counterpart are still technically concept cars, but the production models that will hit Brazilian showrooms soon should look identical to these.

Sadly the Polo GTS is not destined for South Africa at this stage - but it would certainly be a perfect fit, wouldn’t it?

Powering the GTS is a 110kW, 250Nm version of VW’s 1.4-litre TSI turbopetrol engine, making it a logical choice for those that want something beefier than the 1.0 TSI, but who are not willing to stretch the budget to buy the 2-litre GTI.

The engine is mated to a six-speed DSG automated gearbox.

GTS buyers will however still get to parade around with GTI-like looks, the GTS appearing almost identical to its more powerful sibling thanks to a ‘beehive’ grille with red horizontal bar as well as similar bumpers and the same 18-inch wheels and dual exhaust tips. The GTS is also fitted with LED headlights.

Find a used VW Polo on Drive360

Inside the cabin, the Polo GTS receives a bespoke steering wheel with GTS badging and red stitching, with matching red accents on the air vents, shift lever and floor mats, while the seat upholstery, inner door panels and headliner all get a dark colour scheme.

The concept is fitted with race-style bucket seats featuring integrated headrests and GTS logos.

Now for a new Golf GTS, VW…

IOL Motoring



