Volkswagen Polo Vivo now available with Black Style Package

The package is available with the Polo Vivo Comfortline and Highline spec grades, and buyers can choose from four exterior colours: Reef Blue, Flash Red, Reflex Silver and Pure White.

Johannesburg - With Volkswagen’s ‘Black Style’ packages having proven popular in the Tiguan, Touareg and Golf GTI ranges, the carmaker is now adding a similar flavour to its Polo Vivo entry-level model.

As its name implies, the package includes black 16-inch Portago alloy wheels as well as gloss black treatment for the roof, mirror caps and B and C pillars. Also included is a body coloured boot spoiler and chrome exhaust tip, while the cabin is distinguished by an anthracite headliner.

Commanding a price premium of R9000, the Polo Vivo Comfortline with Black Style Package will set you back R255 000, while the Highline variant is yours for R281 050.

The Comfortline model is powered by the familiar normally aspirated 1.4-litre petrol engine, which produces 63kW and 132Nm, while the Highline is fitted with a 1.6-litre motor that’s good for 77kW and 153Nm.