Wolfsburg - Volkswagen’s hottest hatch will soon lend its heart and soul to a crossover vehicle. Set to make its debut as a ‘near-production’ concept at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, the T-Roc R promises blistering performance and the looks to match, thanks to newly designed front and rear ends.

The hot crossover is unlikely to come to South Africa, however, given that the regular T-Roc models have not been earmarked for us, unless VWSA decided to bring the R in as a standalone model - something that could make sense since the performance models make up more than half of Golf sales.

We don’t know exactly how many ponies lurk beneath the bonnet of the T-Roc R, but word on the street is that it’ll have the same version of VW’s 2-litre turbopetrol that powers the Golf R, which kicks out 228kW and 400Nm.

The T-Roc R was developed and tested by the Volkswagen R division at the Nürburgring, but VW says it’ll be “just as at home in the urban world as it is on the most beautiful routes in the world”.

IOL Motoring



