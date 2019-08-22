Midrand - Volkswagen South Africa revealed a locally brewed concept car at the Festival of Motoring on Wednesday, and it brings back the Dune nameplate that was previously used on an off-road inspired Beetle. The Polo Vivo Dune was hand built by VWSA’s product engineering team under the leadership of Dr Joost Kessels, and although there is no mention of all-wheel-drive capability, it does have a number of bush inspired features, such as a snorkel, off-road tyres and a front underbody cover.

Also priming it for adventure is a roof carrier for packing additional supplies and a roof-mounted LED light bar. At the back of the car you’ll find an additional spare wheel mounted on a carrier.

Other styling highlights include a unique sand dune inspired gold exterior paint, LED headlights, side styling bars, painted roof, tailgate spoiler and chrome exhaust tip.

“The Polo Vivo Dune was inspired by South Africa’s diverse landscapes, specifically the beautiful but also dry and harsh mountainous regions such as the Great Karoo and the Kalahari Desert,” VWSA said.

“This defined the Vivo Dune’s exterior colour and trim for the vehicle, as well as how the vehicle was built.”

The team also added some Dune inspired flavour to the cabin with ‘Sun City’ orange leather seats with Dune embroidery, model-specific dash trim inserts, accent stitching as well as some handy adventure features such as a two-way radio and off-road navigation.

At this stage there is no word on a potential production model, although there remains a good chance that some of its styling features could make their way to a future production model.

IOL Motoring



