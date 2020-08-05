Volkswagen T-Roc here soon: South African pricing announced

JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen South Africa has put a price tag on its new T-Roc SUV, which is set to hit local showrooms in November. VWSA says that it slots above the T-Cross and below the Tiguan, which it certainly does in terms of size, but when it comes to pricing the T-Roc is only a few grand cheaper than its bigger brother at entry level. The T-Cross range kicks off with the 1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Design model at R489 400, and while this is just R2000 less than the cheapest Tiguan, consider that the latter comes in base Trendline guise at that price, whereas the T-Roc Design model has a more substantial spec sheet. Next up in the T-Roc range is the 2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG Design model at R548 300 (which for the record is 12 grand cheaper than a Tiguan 1.4 TSI Comfortline), and the range is topped off by an R-Line version of the latter at R593 600. What do you get for your money?

In terms of cabin spec, all versions of the T-Roc come standard with VW’s Composition Media 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless App-Connect for smartphone integration.

Also fitted to the base Design models is Park Distance Control (front and rear), as well as ESC stability control, Blindspot Monitor, Fatigue Detection, 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights.

The 2.0 TSI R-Line packs a whole lot more standard spec, including the Active Info Display digital instrument cluster, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with auto braking and pedestrian monitoring, Lane Assist, keyless entry, inductive phone charging, LED daytime running lights, dynamic cornering lights and 19” alloys.

All derivatives can be optioned up with items like a panoramic sunroof, Beats sound system, Discover Pro navigation system and the Park Package.

Colour it up while you’re at it

The T-Roc is the first VW SUV to be offered with two-tone paint colours.

Those opting for one of the Design models will have 26 different colour options to choose from, with contrasting roof colour choices of black, white and red. The R-Line will have 21 different colour options.

VOLKSWAGEN T-ROC PRICES

1.4 TSI 110kW Tiptronic Design - R489 400

2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG Design - R548 300

2.0 TSI 140kW 4Motion DSG R-Line - R593 600

Aftersales backup comes in the form of a five-year/90 000km service plan and three-year/120 000km service plan.

IOL Motoring