Volkswagen T-Roc: SA specs and engine line-up announced

Johannesburg - Volkswagen was originally planning to release the South African pricing for its upcoming T-Roc today, but due to the recent volatility of the rand, the manufacturer is holding off on that announcement until August. The company has however released the local specifications and range info, during a live streaming event broadcast on Wednesday. The T-Roc is the latest addition to Volkswagen’s growing SUV portfolio and it’s going to slot between the T-Cross and Tiguan. In size terms, the T-Roc has a similar footprint to its Audi A2 sibling, and it’s a good 80mm longer than the T-Cross, but 162mm shorter than the Tiguan, while luggage space is listed at a respectable 445 litres. South African customers will get to choose from three derivatives, with two engine choices. The base 1.4-litre turbopetrol engine, with 110kW and 250Nm, will only be available in the ‘Design’ spec grade, with power going to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Topping the engine line-up is a 2-litre TSI, good for 140kW and 320Nm, and fitted with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive as standard. The 2-litre model will be available in Design and R-Line spec grades.

The T-Roc is the first VW SUV to be offered with two-tone paint colours and those opting for one of the Design models will have 26 different colour options to choose from, with contrasting roof colour choices of black, white and red. The R-Line will have 21 different colour options, and this derivative comes standard with 19-inch Suzuka alloy wheels. The Design models roll on 17-inch Mayfield alloys as standard, but clients can choose between a pair of 18-inch options.

In terms of cabin spec, the T-Roc comes standard with VW’s Composition Media 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless App-Connect for smartphone integration.

The 1.4 TSI and 2.0 TSI Design models also come with Park Distance Control (front and rear) as standard, as well as ESC stability control, Blindspot Monitor, Fatigue Detection and LED headlights.

The 2.0 TSI R-Line packs a whole lot more standard spec, including the Active Info Display digital instrument cluster, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with auto braking and pedestrian monitoring, Lane Assist, keyless entry, inductive phone charging, LED daytime running lights and dynamic cornering lights.

All derivatives can be optioned up with items like a panoramic sunroof, Beats sound system, Discover Pro navigation system and the Park Package.

The T-Roc will be sold with a five-year/90 000km service plan and three-year/120 000km warranty. Pricing, as mentioned, will be announced in August.

IOL Motoring



