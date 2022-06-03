Volkswagen Taigo has landed: South African pricing announced

Johannesburg - There’s a new Volkswagen SUV in town and it goes by the name of Taigo. This new coupe-inspired high-rider is based on the Polo, although it’s imported from Spain rather than locally produced, and it slots between the T-Cross and T-Roc.

Pricing starts at R429 900 for the Life model, while the midrange Style is yours for R464 100 and the range-topping R-Line will set you back by R486 000. All three are powered by the 85kW, 200Nm version of the familiar 1.0-litre TSI turbopetrol engine, which is paired exclusively with a seven-speed DSG automated gearbox. Volkswagen claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.4 litres per 100km and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 11.3 seconds. Measuring 4266mm in length, with a width of 1757mm, the Volkswagen Taigo is actually slightly longer, albeit narrower, than the T-Roc. It’s also got some practical features, like a sliding rear seat that can vary the ratio between passenger and luggage space, the latter coming in at between 385 and 455 litres.

Here’s what you get as standard The entry-level Life comes with 16-inch Belmopan alloy wheels and black roof rails. Standard in the cabin is a digital instrument cluster and 6.5-inch Composition Colour infotainment system with App-Connect. Also part of the deal is a multi-function leather-covered steering wheel, heated and electrically-folding side mirrors, USB-C interface and Lava Stone Black interior decor. The Style model adds matrix LED headlights to the mix, along with 17-inch Aberdeen alloy wheels. On the inside it gets an upgraded 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.0-inch Composition Media infotainment system, front and rear park distance control and high-gloss Deep Iron Grey decor.

The R-Line variant gets unique bumper designs with high-gloss black treatment for the air intakes upfront and the diffuser round back, and this model rolls on 17-inch Valencia alloys. Inside it’s distinguished by stainless steel pedals, privacy glass for the rear windows and a black headliner. There's a long list of options, of course..

There is a wide selection of optional extras, depending on which model you choose, but all models can be ordered with a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, front seat heating and the Driver Assistance Package, which includes Park Assist, Lane Assist and Side Assist. Furthermore, from Style upwards you can also select the IQ.Drive Travel Assist Package, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Assist. If you buy the R-Line you can add a Black Styling Package, which includes black mirror caps and tailpipe trim as well as 18-inch Misano alloy wheels, also finished in black.

