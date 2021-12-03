Volkswagen Taigo SUV: SA details emerge ahead of 2022 launch

Johannesburg - It’s going to be a busy year for Volkswagen in South Africa, with the company planning to launch eight new models, including the facelifted Polo and T-Roc as well as the Golf and Tiguan R models. VWSA is also planning to introduce a brand new compact SUV called the Taigo, which will slot between the T-Cross and Tiguan models.

Although it’s based on the locally-produced Polo, the new SUV will be imported from Spain. Interestingly, though, it’s dashboard is produced in SA and exported abroad. The Volkswagen Taigo is expected to reach South African showrooms during the second quarter of 2022, and although pricing has not been announced as yet, VWSA has released some of the local details. The Taigo will be offered with just one engine option, this being the higher-powered version of VW’s 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol, which produces 85kW and 200Nm. It will be paired exclusively with a seven-speed DSG dual clutch automated gearbox.

According to VWSA standard specifications include LED headlights, a fully digital cockpit featuring a 6.5-inch infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel and heated electric mirrors among other items. Given that the 85kW T-Cross currently costs R399 300, it’s likely that the Taigo range will be priced somewhere between R400 000 and R500 000. The MQB-based coupe-inspired SUV was originally designed in Brazil, where it’s called the Nivus, but it was soon decided that the vehicle had the makings of a successful global offering.