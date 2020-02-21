Wolfsburg, Germany - And just like that, the teaser campaign for this year’s most anticipated performance hatch has kicked off. The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is getting ready to reveal itself to the world at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3, exactly 45 years after the original version made its debut, and the teaser sketch above shows where VW is headed with the design of the newcomer.

While the traditional red striping and GTI badge continue to distinguish it from humbler siblings, there are some new design features, such as an optional illuminated grille crossbar, and the foglights are now arranged in a chequered flag inspired pattern, housed in the large honeycomb lower grille.

For now VW’s lips are sealed on the engine and outputs, apart from stating that power delivery will “exceed expectations”, but an allegedly leaked dealer document lists outputs of 180kW and 221kW for the standard and performance variants, both of which will be powered - once again through the front wheels - by a revised version of the familiar EA888 2-litre turbopetrol.

The cabin tech will follow the other gen-eight models into the fully digital era with a wide-screen instrumentation and infotainment system, but there are some GTI-specific features here too, including a bespoke mood lighting mode. VW also mentions a new multifunction steering wheel with touch controls.