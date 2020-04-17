Volkswagen Tiguan getting a refresh soon, and R performance model
Wolfsburg, Germany - If ever you wanted proof that the world was going SUV crazy, consider that the Golf is no longer Volkswagen’s best selling vehicle; instead that honour goes to its higher-riding Tiguan cousin.
In fact, almost a million of them roll off the production line each year, with 910 000 Tiguans finding homes in 2019 alone.
Although the current (second-generation) Tiguan still feels fairly fresh, it has been around since 2016 and Volkswagen is planning to freshen it up with a “major technical and visual update” that will be announced later this year, with a South African debut slated for early 2021.
The official design sketch above shows that the newcomer will get a new front end that takes some inspiration from the T-Cross and T-Roc, with a larger grille and shapelier headlights.
Volkswagen did not release any major details about the upcoming refresh, but did mention that there will be a new plug-in hybrid variant.
On the tech front, you can also expect the SUV to adopt the company’s latest infotainment system as seen on the Golf 8. This ultimately means a dashboard with fewer buttons, with more functions moving to the touchscreen.
A few engine revisions are also likely, but the most exciting news on that front is that VW is planning an R version of the Tiguan to join its growing performance line-up. No word on how powerful it will be, but with a leaked document mentioning a 245kW output for the next Golf R, it’s likely that the Tiguan will offer similar brawn.
Watch this space for more details when they become available.
