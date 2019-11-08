WOLFSBURG, GERMANY - With the world having gone SUV crazy, the traditional estate car has been marginalised, and you would expect this trend to persist through the dawn of the electric age. Volkswagen, however, still sees a future for low-slung wagons, which have a lower centre of gravity and thus better all-round handling capabilities than their SUV counterparts, and the upcoming Space Vizzion1 concept car shows how the company’s new MEB architecture for electric cars will spawn a range of estate models.

According to VW, the new concept, previewed here through a set of official teaser sketches, combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV. As the seventh member of the ID concept car family that has already spawned the ID.3 production model, the Space Vizzion1 will make its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later in November.

But it’s destined to be more than just a show car, with VW confirming that a production version will hit the streets in China in late 2021, while different versions for Europe and North America will also be introduced in due course.

The company claims a theoretical range of up to 590km between charges on the WLTP cycle, for the concept vehicle, a feat that is partially aided by its particularly aerodynamic design, with openings in the front and roof sections reducing the Cd value.