Volkswagen's 213kW Golf GTI TCR here soon: SA pricing

Midrand - While Golf GTI fans eagerly await the eighth-generation performance hatchback that's due in early 2021, VWSA is not yet done with the seventh-generation model, which is getting a rather special swansong in the form of the TCR edition.

Inspired by the race car of the same name, the Golf GTI TCR is set to hit local shores in July if all goes according to plan with the company's production reboot and VWSA has just put a price tag of R669 000 on the car. But best to order yours now as the company is bringing just 300 of them to South Africa.

Beneath the bonnet, the Golf GTI TCR is a far cry from the regular 169kW car, with its 2-litre turbopetrol engine tuned to 213kW and 370Nm, which VW says is sufficient to get the hatch from 0-100km/h in just 5.6 seconds, and that's almost a second quicker than the standard car. The top speed limiter has been removed too, allowing it to achieve 264km/h.

Power still goes through the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG dual clutch transmission.

There are numerous special touches that set this edition apart, including a TCR body kit, 19-inch Reifnitz alloy wheels, Matte Black side mirrors and TCR honeycomb decals along the sides. Only the five-door version will be offered in South Africa.