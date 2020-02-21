Düsseldorf, Germany - While the current Volkswagen Caddy can trace its basic bones back to the 2004 model, the 2020 model that you see here has been completely redesigned from the ground up. The new Caddy also finally migrates to the MQB modular platform that already underpins most VW models, and this has allowed a number of advanced new technologies to find their way into the popular van range.

As before, the Caddy will be offered in a number of sizes and flavours, including standard-wheelbase and LWB ‘Maxi’ body variants and a range of specification levels from base to mid-range 'Life' and the new premium line called 'Style'. VW says that spec levels have been enhanced on all versions, with top models also offering push-button start, electric closing aids for the sliding doors and tailgate and a panoramic sunroof. There’s more space too, with the Maxi now reportedly capable of hauling two Euro pallets.

The Caddy has also cleaned up its engine act with the new Euro 6 emissions compliant diesel engines now offering double AdBlue injection, which is said to significantly reduce nitrogen oxide levels. The diesel engines will be offered in output levels ranging from 55kW to 90kW and there’s also a turbopetrol alternative that offers 84kW. Although exact fuel consumption figures have yet to be released, VW says it expects the new engine range to offer efficiency improvements of up to 12 percent, depending on the model.

The Caddy has undergone a complete makeover inside, and customers can opt for a fully-digitised interior that includes digital instruments and infotainment systems with screen sizes of up to 25cm. It’s fully connected too, with the integrated eSIM providing access to a multitude of online services.