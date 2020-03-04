Volkswagen's ID.4 electric SUV is coming to South Africa

Wolfsburg, Germany - Volkswagen is expanding its ‘ID’ electric vehicle family with this new compact crossover called the ID.4 and it’s coming to South Africa in 2022. Sharing its MEB architecture with the Golf-sized ID.3 hatchback, the ID.4 has a high-voltage battery positioned near the centre of the chassis, which will offer a range of up to 500km between charges, depending on the derivative. According to Volkswagen, the ID.4 will be available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, but other technical details remain under wraps for now. Volkswagen is also promising a spacious interior that’s fully digital, and operated primarily by touch surfaces and ‘intuitive’ voice control. But will things ever work out for it in South Africa?

This country finds itself in a tricky situation with zero government incentives for EVs as well as an inadequate power grid and limited charging infrastructure, but Volkswagen is still forging ahead with an electric car programme for the local market, albeit slowly and cautiously. That's very sensible in our book.

The Volkswagen ID.4 will be a stylish SUV, as this prototype model shows. Picture: Volkswagen.

It starts this year with a limited number of e-Golf models being tested by dealers, Volkswagen employees and the media. The ID.3 will enter the test fleet in 2021 but like the e-Golf, it will not be offered for sale.

The ID.4 will, however, be offered for sale to South Africans when it lands on our shores in 2022. Hopefully by then South Africa will have a more stable power grid - wishful thinking, indeed.

