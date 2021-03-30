Volkswagen’s new Taigo compact SUV confirmed for South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen has confirmed that its upcoming Taigo compact SUV will be launched in South Africa during 2022. The company has also released a trio of official design renderings to give us an idea of what to expect.

But where does this leave the T-Cross?

The Taigo is essentially a European-market version of the Nivus that was introduced in Brazil last year, and it will be built in Spain.

While it is related to the T-Cross, the Taigo has a more car-like and coupe-inspired design and as such it is longer and lower than its high-riding sibling.

According to Volkswagen, the Taigo will be launched with a range of TSI turbopetrol engines, with the company’s 1-litre three-cylinder unit likely being the mainstay of the range.