Volkswagen’s new Taigo compact SUV confirmed for South Africa
JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen has confirmed that its upcoming Taigo compact SUV will be launched in South Africa during 2022. The company has also released a trio of official design renderings to give us an idea of what to expect.
But where does this leave the T-Cross?
The Taigo is essentially a European-market version of the Nivus that was introduced in Brazil last year, and it will be built in Spain.
While it is related to the T-Cross, the Taigo has a more car-like and coupe-inspired design and as such it is longer and lower than its high-riding sibling.
According to Volkswagen, the Taigo will be launched with a range of TSI turbopetrol engines, with the company’s 1-litre three-cylinder unit likely being the mainstay of the range.
The carmaker is also promising a fully digital cockpit and modern driver assistance systems.
“The wait is over for those who have been looking for a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) that combines an elevated seating position with a sporty coupé silhouette,” Volkswagen says.
“The new Taigo will be launched on the market with economical TSI engines, LED headlights as standard, a modern operating concept, a fully digital cockpit and a multitude of assist systems.”
