Stockholm - Volvo’s all-new V60 wagon, which was - quite fittingly - revealed on the driveway of a family home in Stockholm on Wednesday, is the second member of the new-generation ‘60’ series, following the release of the redesigned XC60 last year. Though the design doesn’t stray too far from Volvo’s modern norms, it does boast a slightly sportier interpretation of the styling language that we’ve seen in the bigger ‘90’ family, with sharper edges around the headlights and lower air intakes and more pronounced side creasing.

An all-new S60, closely related to this newcomer, should land in due course.

The V60 is built around a scaled-down version of Volvo’s ‘scalable’ SPA platform that also underpins the ‘90’ models, and buyers abroad get a wide range of 2-litre turbocharged engines.

On the petrol front, Volvo offers 187kW T5 and 235kW T6 flavours, the latter offering all-wheel drive, while diesel options extend to a 110kW D3 and 140kW D4.

Volvo is also expanding its ‘Twin Engine’ plug-in hybrid portfolio with this one, offering a 250kW T6 and 287kW T8.

Just as you’d expect, the V60 inherits a vast array of driver-assistance gizmos from its larger siblings, including a Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system with improved cornering performance.

Furthermore, the standard City Safety system can now use its auto-braking function to mitigate collisions with oncoming vehicles.

The cabin will be a familiar sight to those accustomed to the larger ‘90’ range, the V60 also sporting a large tablet-like, portrait-orientated ‘Sensus’ touchscreen infotainment system.

Customers will be able to ‘subscribe’ to the new V60 via a flat-fee lease scheme designed to mimic the transparency and ease of a cell phone subscription.

We’re current awaiting feedback on whether the V60 is destined for South African shores.

IOL Motoring