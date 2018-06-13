Gothenburg, Sweden - With Polestar having recently split off into a separate premium brand focusing on electrification, it might seem strange to see the badge return to a ‘conventional’ Volvo product. But the new ‘Polestar Engineered’ offering that was specifically developed for its ‘60’ range appears to be a bridge between the two, in the same way that BMW’s M Performance cars like the M240i straddle the lines between normal BMW’s and devilish M Division cars.

The difference here is that Polestar is focused on ‘electrification’ and the first of the new-generation ‘Polestar Engineered’ products will be the T8 version of the third-generation S60 sedan that’s due to be revealed in a week from now. Similar versions of the V60 and XC60 will be offered in 2019.

Polestar has fine-tuned the engine control unit to raise the T8 plug-in hybrid drivetrain’s outputs from 298kW and 640Nm to 309kW and 670Nm.

The gearbox and brakes get some Polestar tinkering too, as does the multi-link front and rear suspension, which also gets Öhlins adjustable shock absorbers as well as a strut bar design inherited from the Polestar 1 high-performance coupé.

There won’t be too much on the outside to tell the Polestar Engineered models apart, besides Polestar emblems, black chrome exhaust pipes, and gold seatbelts and brake callipers - showing off the division’s new “hallmark” colour.

The Polestar Engineered variants will be available globally, says Volvo, but volumes will be limited.

IOL Motoring



