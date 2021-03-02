Volvo reveals all-electric C40 as a lower SUV with ‘sleek lines’

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - Volvo has pulled the covers off its new C40 Recharge, which it describes as a lower and sleeker version of the battery-powered XC40 variant.

But whereas the latter is still available with internal combustion engines, the C40 Recharge is a fully-electric offering that’s based on the XC40 Recharge model.

The C30 has two electric motors, one at the front and another on the rear axle, to allow for all-wheel drive. It is fed by a 78kWh battery that offers an estimated range of around 420km between charges and connected to a fast charger, it can be charged to 80 percent within 40 minutes, Volvo claims.

Volvo says this car offers the benefits of an SUV, including a high seating position, but within a more low-slung package with a sportier design.

It represents one of the first steps towards complete electrification for the Volvo brand, which it anticipates will take place by 2030. Also in keeping with the Swedish brand’s intention to market cars over the web, the C40 Recharge will be available to order online only. The vehicle will also receive software updates over the air.