Volvo SA ready to make all-electric leap: XC40 Recharge leading its charge

JOHANNESBURG - It’s no secret that Volvo’s XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is coming to South Africa. The first all-electric car from the Swedish luxury brand will be launched in South Africa in the second half of 2021. Volvo Cars XC40 Recharge drivetrain This all-electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) has already built strong sales momentum internationally. Thousands of orders were placed for the XC40 Recharge even before the formal start of sales in Europe last year. By the start of production in the company’s Ghent, Belgium, plant on October 1 last year, every car scheduled to be built that calendar year had already been sold. According to Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo Car South Africa, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is capable of travelling more than 400km on a single charge. “It can be charged to 80% of its battery capacity in as little as 40 minutes using a fast charger,” he reveals. The XC40 Recharge will deliver a brisk performance, with its twin electric motors producing 304kW (408 hp) of power and 660Nm of torque to deliver a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just 4.9 seconds.

While pleasing in the area of performance, the car scores highly in the field of practicality too. The lack of an internal combustion engine frees up space for an additional 30-litre storage compartment – or ‘frunk’ – under the front bonnet, while the placement of the batteries under the centre of the car means space is not compromised elsewhere.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in Glacier Silver

Owners will be able to charge the vehicle at a Volvo dealership, at home or at one of the ever-growing network of public charging stations. Volvo Car South Africa is also rolling out an extensive network of charging stations at its dealerships and, by the end of 2021, each Volvo dealership will have a charging station.

ALL ELECTRIC FUTURE

The XC40 Recharge is the first of five fully electric cars to be launched by the Swedish company over the next five years. “Volvo Cars will launch a fully electric car every year, as we look to make all-electric cars 50 per cent of global sales by 2025, with the rest hybrids. Recharge will be the overarching name for all chargeable Volvos with a fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrain,” Maruszewski explains.

The launch of the XC40 Recharge is a significant step towards Volvo Cars’ ambition to reduce its carbon dioxide footprint per car by 40 per cent by 2025. “That same year, it expects 50 percent of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, the company aims to only build electric cars,” he elaborates.

Volvo XC40 Recharge charging port

Maruszewski believes that the XC40 Recharge will find favour in South Africa. “South Africans are already firm fans of the internal combustion engine-powered XC40; it had an 8.40% share of its segment in 2019; that grew to 14.70% in 2020. We look forward to bringing the huge benefits of electric driving – and more – to an already award-winning package,” he concludes.

Volvo dealers will start taking orders for the XC40 Recharge in April. Deliveries will commence in August. The price of the XC40 Recharge will be confirmed later this month.

