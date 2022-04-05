Volvo XC40 P6 electric car confirmed for SA as less expensive alternative to P8

Johannesburg - Following hot on the heels of the all-electric Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge that went on sale at the beginning of 2022, the Swedish carmaker is getting ready to unleash the more attainable P6 version. Just how much less expensive it will be, remains to be seen as Volvo has not released official pricing as yet. However, it will no doubt offer a substantial saving over the P8, which currently retails at R1.2-million.

So what makes it different? Whereas the XC40 P8 Recharge has two electric motors, one on each axle to offer all-wheel drive capability and 300kW, the P6 Recharge has a single motor that powers the front wheels only. With one less motor it is of course going to be less powerful, but the T6 still packs an impressive 170kW and 330Nm, allowing for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of just 7.4 seconds.

However there are no downgrades or sacrifices when it comes to battery size and driving range. The P6 is fed by a 69kWh lithium-ion battery that allows the vehicle to cover up to 423km between charges, according to WLTP-based factory claims. Keep in mind that real-world mileage could be lower. “The imminent market launch of the latest pure electric Volvo moves the Gothenburg-based luxury automaker another step closer to its global ambition of transforming into a fully electric car company by 2030,” Volvo Car South Africa says.

“Local pricing and specification details for the new XC40 P6 Recharge will be revealed in due course.” IOL recently spent some time with the XC40 P6 Recharge, so stay tuned for our driving impressions. IOL Motoring