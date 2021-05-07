Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge goes on sale in South Africa (and you can only buy it online)

JOHANNESBURG - Volvo Car South Africa has announced the pricing for one of the most eagerly awaited cars to be launched in South Africa this year, namely the XC40 P8 Recharge all-electric. Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge orders are officially being taken from this month (10 May 2021), however the vehicle popped up online in the OEM’s online store “for sale” last night.

Deliveries will commence in August/September this year and pricing for the car will start at R1,2 million (including VAT). According to Greg Maruszewski, managing director at Volvo Car South Africa, the company has worked hard to offer this luxury all-electric vehicle at a competitive price.

“All-electric vehicles sold in South Africa have traditionally come with hefty price tags – and this has undoubtedly been a deterrent. We know that there is an appetite in South Africa for electric cars and we were determined to give customers an attractive price,” he says.

2021 Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge offers a claimed 418km range on a single charge

In addition to the announcement of the relatively competitive price tag, the company also announced that the car will be sold exclusively online via the company’s new website, My Volvo. This unique online store enables South Africans to purchase or rent a new car in as little as 20 minutes – and without leaving their home. Customers only need to follow five steps to select the car and arrange both finance and delivery (or collection).

Volvo’s first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 P8 Recharge is capable of travelling up to 418 km on a single charge. It should deliver brisk performance, with its twin electric motors producing 304kW of power and 660Nm of torque to deliver a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.9 seconds.

Every new Volvo XC40 Recharge sold in SA will come with an AC home charging station

Care package comes standard

Included in the pricing of the Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge is the Volvo CARE package. This includes:

A five-year maintenance plan and warranty (eight-year/160 000km warranty on the battery pack)

Three years of comprehensive insurance

Use of a petrol car for two weeks per year for three years (if you want to take extended journeys)

And a home charger station that includes charge cables.

Volvo Cars kicked off 2021 on a high note – with global sales increasing by 40.8% in the first quarter of the year (versus the same period last year). Volvo Cars’ Recharge range accounted for 26% of all Volvo cars sold worldwide in March.

“The Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge all-electric is clearly a sign of things to come; last month the company announced that it would only manufacture electric cars by 2030, with all sales to be online. So, our future is clear, and it will be fully electric, sustainable, and online,” concludes Maruszewski.

If your home can support 3 Phase electricity, you will get a 22kW charging station with your XC40 P8 Recharge

Related Video:

IOL MOTORING