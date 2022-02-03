Volvo XC60 now more accessible in SA thanks to new B5 FWD model

Johannesburg - The midsize Volvo XC60 is the Swedish carmaker’s best-selling vehicle in South Africa and it’s now looking set for further success following the launch of the new B5 FWD (front-wheel drive) entry-level model. Available in local dealerships from the beginning of February, the Volvo XC60 B5 FWD retails at R750 000, which makes it R140 000 cheaper than the B5 AWD Momentum model that previously served as the entry to the range.

It also undercuts its most direct rivals, with the locally-built BMW X3 currently starting at R895 658 and the Audi Q5 kicking off at the R852 000 mark. Although it loses the all-wheel drive system, the B5 FWD retains the familiar 2.0-litre turbopetrol motor, which produces 183kW and 350Nm. With a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 7.0 seconds on the dot, the front-driven model is just 0.1 second slower off the mark than its AWD sibling. Power goes to the front wheels through the familiar eight-speed automatic transmission, and the vehicle is also fitted with Volvo’s mild hybrid system, which includes a Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) capable of recuperating braking energy to charge a 48-volt battery.

The vehicle still looks the part too, thanks to standard 18-inch alloy wheels. In terms of luxury, the B5 FWD loses the familiar leather interior in favour of a new fabric seat upholstery, but it’s still quite generously equipped. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, front and rear park assist, heated front seats (with power adjustment for the driver’s seat) and inductive smartphone charging.

Also part of the deal is an Android-powered infotainment system with built-in Google apps and services and the ability to update over the air. “The arrival of the new XC60 B5 FWD puts this efficient yet powerful mild-hybrid powertrain within reach of more South Africans, giving them the opportunity to experience Volvo’s signature luxury and safety,” said Volvo Car South Africa MD Greg Maruszewski. “Market-leading technology such as the new Android-powered infotainment system, meanwhile, offers unparalleled connectivity.”