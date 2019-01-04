Gothenburg - Volvo’s new Polestar brand has released the first ‘preliminary’ details about its upcoming ‘fastback’ sedan, along with a teaser image showing its sweeping roofline from above. Unlike the Polestar 1 hybrid coupe, which will only be produced in limited numbers, the Polestar 2 is a fully-electric four-door that intends to go mainstream - think of it as Sweden’s answer to Tesla’s Model 3 mid-sized sedan, which has taken the electric car market by storm.

Polestar will reveal the new four-door and announce its final specifications in the coming weeks, but for now the division has dropped a few preliminary details, including an estimated range of 483km between charges and a power output of around 294kW.

Volvo says the Polestar 2 will go into production "shortly after" the Polestar 1, which is set to start rolling off the production line later this year.

“New year, new us. Reliance on combustion engines is coming to an end. The way forward is electric. This year we go all-in with the launch of the electric Polestar 2,” the company gloated on Twitter.

Technically this will be the Volvo Group’s first fully-electric vehicle, but there are many more on the horizon.

In addition to the Polestar 3, which is said to be a larger SUV-type vehicle, the Volvo brand itself will see numerous electrified options going forward, including 48V mild hybrids, ‘Twin Engine’ plug-in hybrids and fully-electric options.

This forms part of the group’s recently announced plan to sell one million electrified cars by 2025.

IOL Motoring



