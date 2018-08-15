Johannesburg - When Volvo’s chic new compact SUV hit South African streets back in April, it was missing an ‘entry level’ engine. Yet as promised, Volvo has now supplemented the 2-litre four-cylinder turbo models that were available from launch - namely the 140kW D4 diesel and 185kW T5 petrol - with a new T3 petrol derivative.

The new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo model brings the entry point of the compact SUV range down to R489 536, versus the R600 392 starting price for the aforementioned larger-engined versions.

Volvo’s first three-cylinder engine belongs to the company's easier-to-assemble modular engine family - it’s essentially the 2-litre four minus one cylinder. The direct injection motor produces 115kW and 265Nm, with Volvo claiming a 0-100km/h time of 9.4 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.

A six-speed manual is the only gearbox option in the T3 for now, but Volvo has promised that an eight-speed automatic will come on stream some time next year.

As with the four-cylinder versions, T3 customers can choose between Momentum (standard), Inscription (fancy) and R-Design (Sporty) trim grades.

All models are well stocked off the floor, with standard kit including Volvo’s 23cm ‘Sensus’ touchscreen system with Navigation Pro, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, rear park assist, City Safety (with auto-braking), lane keeping aid and 18-inch alloy wheels.

There are plenty of fancy options, including the Intellisafe semi-autonomous driving package with active cruise control and Pilot Assist, priced at R19 200.

PRICES

XC40 T3 Manual Momentum R489 536 XC40 T3Manual lnscription R521 236 XC40 T3 Manual R-Design R528 336 XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD Momentum R600 392 XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD Momentum R610 866 XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD Inscription R632 092 XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD Inscription R642 566 XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD R-Design R639 192 XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD R·Design R649 666

IOL Motoring



