Johannesburg - When Volvo’s chic new compact SUV hit South African streets back in April, it was missing an ‘entry level’ engine.
Yet as promised, Volvo has now supplemented the 2-litre four-cylinder turbo models that were available from launch - namely the 140kW D4 diesel and 185kW T5 petrol - with a new T3 petrol derivative.
The new 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo model brings the entry point of the compact SUV range down to R489 536, versus the R600 392 starting price for the aforementioned larger-engined versions.
Volvo’s first three-cylinder engine belongs to the company's easier-to-assemble modular engine family - it’s essentially the 2-litre four minus one cylinder. The direct injection motor produces 115kW and 265Nm, with Volvo claiming a 0-100km/h time of 9.4 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.
A six-speed manual is the only gearbox option in the T3 for now, but Volvo has promised that an eight-speed automatic will come on stream some time next year.
As with the four-cylinder versions, T3 customers can choose between Momentum (standard), Inscription (fancy) and R-Design (Sporty) trim grades.
All models are well stocked off the floor, with standard kit including Volvo’s 23cm ‘Sensus’ touchscreen system with Navigation Pro, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, rear park assist, City Safety (with auto-braking), lane keeping aid and 18-inch alloy wheels.
There are plenty of fancy options, including the Intellisafe semi-autonomous driving package with active cruise control and Pilot Assist, priced at R19 200.
PRICES
|XC40 T3 Manual Momentum
|R489 536
|XC40 T3Manual lnscription
|R521 236
|XC40 T3 Manual R-Design
|R528 336
|XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD Momentum
|R600 392
|XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD Momentum
|R610 866
|XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD Inscription
|R632 092
|XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD Inscription
|R642 566
|XC40 D4 Geartronic AWD R-Design
|R639 192
|XC40 T5 Geartronic AWD R·Design
|R649 666