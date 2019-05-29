Wörthersee, Austria - As GTI fans have come to expect, Volkswagen apprentices always come up with something special for the annual Wörthersee gathering, and this year it’s a case of double trouble. For now the youngsters presented two cars - the Golf GTI Aurora and the Golf Estate FighteR - and both claim to be “fast, loud, spectacular and digital”.

Golf GTI Aurora

18 students from the Wolfsburg HQ worked their magic on the Golf GTI Aurora, which is powered by a 279kW version of Volkswagen’s familiar 2-litre turbopetrol engine.

Painted in Nardo Grey and Deep Black Pearl Effect, the one-off concept is told apart by a unique body kit, rear diffuser and all decorative elements were painted by hand.

The Aurora is also fitted with a 3500 watt sound system and has additional displays in the centre console that show engine and other vehicle data deemed relevant for track days, while the front passenger can also get in on the action using a linked tablet device.

“By taking part in the Golf GTI Wörthersee project, our apprentices gain wide-ranging and indeed interdisciplinary technical experience for their later careers,” said VW’s Director of Vocational Training, Christoph Görtz.

“The integration of complex digital applications in the vehicle is of utmost importance, as are keeping to a schedule and maintaining quality standards, coordinating with the specialists involved, presenting their results and finding creative solutions to technical challenges.”

Golf Estate R FighteR

But the Aurora was not without competition from the students in Saxony, who revealed the Golf Estate R FighteR. Created by thirteen youngsters, the FighteR is powered by a 295kW version of VW’s 2-litre TSI and has the added benefit of all-wheel-drive, given that it’s based on the Golf R.

Although the body kit remains on the subtle side, this manic wagon has been widened by 3cm on each side, and there is added glamour in the form of a glossy paint job featuring a combination of Crystal Silver, Nardo Grey, Misano Red and Piano black, as well as front strobe lights in the grille and a rooftop light system.

Up on the roof you’ll also find a 360 degree camera, which was used to record a hot lap on the Sachsenring, which showgoers will be able to view in the vehicle with VR glasses.

Cabin appointments include leather and Alcantara trim that extends all the way to the luggage compartment, as well as red decorative stitching.

IOL Motoring



