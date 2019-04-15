Shanghai - Volkswagen has revealed yet another member of its ID family of battery-powered concept cars and this one is the biggest yet, taking the form of a five-metre SUV that’s even bigger than the Touareg. VW calls it the ID Roomzz (not a typo) and like its more compact ID family counterparts, it will spawn a production model, in this case due in 2021, although at this stage it has only been confirmed for the Chinese market.

As its name implies the ID Roomzz has plenty of MPV vibes, it even has sliding doors, and as the concept offers Level 4 autonomous driving capability, its front seats can be swivelled around to face the back seats to create something akin to a mobile lounge. It is highly unlikely that the production vehicle will offer full autonomy and it won't have the fancy lounge-like four seater cabin either, with VW confirming that the 2021 model will instead come with a three-row interior layout.

The ID Roomzz concept has a fully digitised cabin that includes an interactive digital steering wheel, and all of the vehcle's occupants are fed information via what VW calls interactive lights zones. Unusual materials feature throughout the cabin, including AppleSkin seat upholstery that's derived from a renewable raw material.

Being a member of the ID family, the Roomzz concept is a fully electric vehicle. In this case an 82-kWh battery feeds two electric motors - one on each axle for all-wheel-drive capability. The vehicle boasts a claimed range of 450km on the WLTP cycle, and it can be 80 percent recharged in around half an our when using a 150kW DC fast charger.

Performance is at the sharp end, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.6 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 180km/h.

The ID Roomzz concept was revealed to journalists on Sunday night, ahead of the Shanghai Motor Show, which gets underway from Tuesday.