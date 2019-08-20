Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa has announced a new Polo Vivo edition that was created especially for sound fanatics. The South African built hatchback is set to go on sale from the beginning of September at a price of R220 000.

For this you get a R340G six-speaker audio system complete with a boot-mounted subwoofer and App-Connect functionality, as well as a few exterior mods.

On that note, you’ll tell the special edition apart by its standard 16-inch Rivazza alloy wheels in Anthracite, as well as mirror caps in Energetic Orange and ‘equaliser’ decals on the tailgate and doors.

The Sound Edition will be available in three exterior colours: Reef Blue, Pure White and Limestone Grey.

For an extra R2500, customers can order a Black Interior Styling Package, which brings leather trim to the steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake lever, as well as Anthracite treatment to the headliner, sun visors and interior trim.

Spec wise, the Polo Vivo Sound Edition is based on the 1.4-litre Comfortline model, meaning it is powered by a 1.4-litre normally aspirated petrol engine that produces 63kW and 132Nm.

Standard features, apart from the above mentioned sound upgrade, include air conditioning, multi-function steering wheel, height adjustable driver’s seat, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, dual airbags and ABS brakes.

According to VWSA, the edition is a celebration of the love of music as well as the success of the Polo Vivo brand.

“As at the end of July 2019, 17 672 Polo Vivo units have been sold in South Africa this year,” said VWSA marketing head Martina Biene.

“We are confident that the addition of a special premium sound system in the Polo Vivo will appeal to young customers that are passionate about quality sound when they are listening to music".

IOL Motoring



