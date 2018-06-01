Johannesburg - Volkswagen has expanded its recently-launched Polo Vivo range with a ‘Maxx’ derivative. You know the drill by now… think previous generation Cross Polo reincarnated Vivo-style, with a high-value price tag.

It is positioned towards the top of the Vivo range, however, with a price tag of R225 000, and for that you get all the usual ‘pavement hopping’ mods, such as raised suspension (+15mm), side-body and wheel-arch mouldings in black plastic, aluminium roof rails as well as redesigned SUV-like front and rear bumpers with mock skid plates. The Maxx rides on slick looking 17-inch ‘Canyon’ alloy wheels.

The cabin is frilled up with unique upholstery and dashboard trimmings, plus sport pedal clusters.

Standard kit includes a leather-covered steering wheel, six-speaker colour touchscreen audio system with Bluetooth and App Connect, front electric windows and air conditioning.

The Maxx is powered by Volkswagen’s tried and trusted 1.6-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, credited with 77kW.

As for safety, the Maxx is fitted with dual front airbags, ABS, ESP stability control and a Tyre Pressure Mods. Points lost for missing curtain-level airbags, but points gained for having more active safety than you’d normally expect at this price level.

The Maxx is sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty. Service and maintenance plans are optional.

IOL Motoring



