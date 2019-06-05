Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa has announced the local line-up and features mix for its first-ever T-Cross compact SUV, which is due to land on local shores during the third quarter of this year. The T-Cross is based on the Polo, but at 4.2 metres in length and 1.58 metres in height, the SUV is 182mm longer and 123mm taller than its hatch cousin, while also receiving a completely distinctive, and somewhat boxier exterior design.

The T-Cross will eventually be offered with three engine choices, and three specification grades, and although pricing has yet to be officially announced, VWSA has previously indicated that the range will start beneath the R300 000 mark.

The only engine available at launch will be the 85kW, 200Nm version of VW’s 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which gets the T-Cross from 0-100km/h in 10.2 seconds, according to claims. This engine will be mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

This will eventually be the midrange model, however, with the range expanding upwards in the fourth quarter with the arrival of a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine with 110kW, and downwards in the first quarter of 2020, when an entry-level version of the 1.0 TSI, offering 70kW, joins the line-up.

It’s not clear exactly how VWSA will pair the engines and trim grades, but we do know that the following three variants will be offered:

Trendline: The entry model comes with a 16.5cm ‘Composition Colour’ audio system, height adjustable front seats, electric windows, electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, tyre pressure monitoring, front and side airbags and 16-inch steel wheels.

Comfortline: Adds cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, front and rear park distance control as well as the Light and Sight package. Externally it’s distinguished by 16-inch ‘Belmont’ alloy wheels, black roof rails and front fog lights. There is a long list of options, which includes an R-Line exterior pack with 17-inch alloys, 300W Beats sound system, Composition Media infotainment system with App-Connect, navigation, ‘Active Info Display’ digital instrumentation, reverse camera, Keyless Entry and Adaptive Cruise Control, which includes Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist and Lane Assist.

Highline: The flagship trim makes Composition Media with App-Connect standard, along with automatic climate control, ‘Comfort Sports’ seats, inductive wireless phone charging, Driving Profile Selection, LED headlights and 18-inch ‘Cologne’ alloy wheels.

The options list is as per the aforementioned Comfortline model, but with added visual options, including an Energetic Orange design pack and 18-inch ‘Cologne’ alloys.

South African models will be sourced from VW’s Navarra plant in Spain.

Watch this space for pricing closer to launch.

IOL Motoring



