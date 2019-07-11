Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa has announced local pricing for the first variants of its new T-Cross compact SUV, which is destined to hit showrooms in September - although buyers can pre-order from July 15. Initially only the 85kW, 200Nm version of VW’s 1-litre TSI three-cylinder turbopetrol engine will be available, mated exclusively to a DSG dual-clutch gearbox. Expect to pay R334 600 for the Comfortline and R365 000 for the Highline spec grade.

But didn’t VWSA promise a sub-R300 000 price tag?

Correct, but that applies to the Trendline version, which is only due to reach our shores in the second quarter of 2020. This entry model is powered by a 70kW/175Nm version of the 1.0 TSI engine that’s paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The range will also expand upwards, in the first quarter of next year, with the release of a 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine rated at 110kW.

The T-Cross shares its engines, as well as its underpinnings and most of its interior components, with the Polo, although it is 182mm longer and 123mm taller, while also sporting its own unique exterior styling.

And you'll never lose it in a parking lot

VWSA has announced that the T-Cross will be the first local model to feature its new 'dataplug' connectivity solution, which will be rolled out to other VW models from next year.

The device, standard from Comfortline upwards, plugs into the vehicle’s Onboard Diagnostic Interface and sends data to the owner’s smartphone via Bluetooth - and it automatically saves the vehicle's location. In addition to that, the plug-and-play system gives you remote access to a digital logbook and a whole range of information about the vehicle, including servicing schedules and fuel consumption - on that note it’ll even assess your driving style and award points and trophies. It can also act as a portal to the 24/7 Volkswagen Assist hotline.

A walk through the range

The T-Cross will be available in three trim grades - here’s what they offer in terms of standard specification:

Trendline: 16.5cm ‘Composition Colour’ audio system, height adjustable front seats, electric windows, electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, tyre pressure monitoring, front and side airbags and 16-inch steel wheels.

Comfortline: Adds cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, front and rear park distance control as well as the Light and Sight package. Externally it’s distinguished by 16-inch ‘Belmont’ alloy wheels, black roof rails and front fog lights.

Highline: The flagship trim makes Composition Media with App-Connect standard, along with automatic climate control, ‘Comfort Sports’ seats, inductive wireless phone charging, Driving Profile Selection, LED headlights and 18-inch ‘Cologne’ alloy wheels.

Then there’s that long list of options

From Comfortline upwards, customers can opt for an R-Line exterior pack (which includes 17-inch alloys), a 300W Beats sound system, Composition Media infotainment system with App-Connect, navigation, ‘Active Info Display’ digital instrumentation, reverse camera, Keyless Entry and Adaptive Cruise Control, which includes Blind Spot Monitor, Front Assist and Lane Assist.

All versions will be sold with a three-year/120 000km warranty and three-year/45 000km service plan.

PRICES

1.0 TSI 85kW Comfortline DSG - R334 600

1.0 TSI 85kW Highline DSG - R365 000

IOL Motoring



